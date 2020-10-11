Former Tennessee State football player from Fort Lauderdale shot, killed in Broward

Detectives are asking you to help find the gunman who shot and killed former Tennessee State Running Back Trabis Ward in the parking lot of a Lauderdale Lakes liquor store this weekend.

The 31-year-old of Fort Lauderdale was found lying on the ground with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of J & L Liquors at 3875 N.W. 19th St. in Lauderdale Lakes around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

Ward drove into the parking lot in a black party bus. His grandmother told Local 10 he had recently purchased the bus and “was taking people there to buy their liquor.”

At some point, the former football player was shot in the lot. He was also stripped of his jewelry, Local 10 reports. Video taken by WSVN showed the driver side window of the party bus shattered.

Deputies say Ward was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Now, his family is left mourning for the father of three. His youngest was born only a few months ago, according to WSVN.

“It’s a lot to take in, and that’s what really hurts the most, because he loved his kids a lot,” Ward’s sister-in-law told WSVN. “They are still small children, so they understand, but at the same time, they don’t.”

Ward, who graduated from Dillard High School, played with the Tennessee State Tigers between 2009 and 2012. In 2013, he signed on to the NFL with the St. Louis Rams, according to NBC6.

“We are saddened to learn of the passing for former Tiger Trabis Ward. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, teammates and coaches,” the Tennessee State Tigers Football team tweeted Saturday morning, with clips of Ward’s games.

Detectives have not released a suspect description yet and said they believe multiple people witnessed the shooting and then left the area. They are now asking anyone who might have seen or heard something to contact BSO Homicide Detectives Samantha Cottam at 954-321-4544 or Phillip Reynolds at 954-321-4210.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can also contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. You may be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.