Crime
Two men in critical condition after a Saturday night triple shooting, police say
A triple shooting Saturday night in Hallandale Beach left two men in critical condition and a third man is in stable condition, Hallandale Beach police said.
What escalated into gunfire in the 400 block of Northwest Third Street around 10:03 p.m., police didn’t say, nor were identities released.
There’s no suspect description and the investigation is open.
Anyone who knows anything can call Crime Stoppers at 954-497-TIPS (8477) or Hallandale Beach police at 954-457-1400.
Comments