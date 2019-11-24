Crime

Two men in critical condition after a Saturday night triple shooting, police say

A triple shooting Saturday night in Hallandale Beach left two men in critical condition and a third man is in stable condition, Hallandale Beach police said.

What escalated into gunfire in the 400 block of Northwest Third Street around 10:03 p.m., police didn’t say, nor were identities released.

There’s no suspect description and the investigation is open.

Anyone who knows anything can call Crime Stoppers at 954-497-TIPS (8477) or Hallandale Beach police at 954-457-1400.

Profile Image of David J. Neal
David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
