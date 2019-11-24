Two men in critical condition after a Saturday night triple shooting, police say

A triple shooting Saturday night in Hallandale Beach left two men in critical condition and a third man is in stable condition, Hallandale Beach police said.

What escalated into gunfire in the 400 block of Northwest Third Street around 10:03 p.m., police didn’t say, nor were identities released.

There’s no suspect description and the investigation is open.

Anyone who knows anything can call Crime Stoppers at 954-497-TIPS (8477) or Hallandale Beach police at 954-457-1400.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER