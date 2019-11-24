She reported a 21-year-old woman dead in her driveway. Now, she’s charged with murder

A 21-year-old found dead in the driveway of a Coral Springs home early Saturday morning was shot by a woman who lived in the home, police believe.

Coral Springs police say Yvonne Serrano, 51, made the 911 call saying there was a woman she didn’t know lying dead in her driveway, 1659 NW 100th Dr., around 5:55 a.m. Saturday. And Serrano’s the one arrested on charges of second-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence in the death of 21-year-old Coral Springs resident Daniela Maya.

Police didn’t say what the connection was between Maya and Serrano. Broward County property records list Jay Serrano as the sole purchaser of the house in 2008 and the current owner.

Anyone who thinks they know anything relevant about this incident can call Coral Springs Detective Frank Randazzo at 954-346-1262 or email at frandazzo@coralsprings.org.

