Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responds to report of a shooting at Florida Memorial University
A shooting at Florida Memorial University sent one person to the hospital Saturday night.
At 10:16 p.m., Miami-Dade Fire Rescue got a call of a shooting at FMU, at 15800 NW 42nd Ave. in Miami Gardens, fire rescue said.
One person was taken to a local trauma center. Fire Rescue did not say what condition they were in or give their identity.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.
