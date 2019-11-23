Miami Gardens - Opa-locka

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responds to report of a shooting at Florida Memorial University

A shooting at Florida Memorial University sent one person to the hospital Saturday night.

At 10:16 p.m., Miami-Dade Fire Rescue got a call of a shooting at FMU, at 15800 NW 42nd Ave. in Miami Gardens, fire rescue said.

One person was taken to a local trauma center. Fire Rescue did not say what condition they were in or give their identity.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

Profile Image of Devoun Cetoute
Devoun Cetoute
Miami Herald Real Time Reporter Devoun Cetoute covers breaking news, Florida theme parks and general assignment. He attends the University of Florida and grew up in Miami. Theme parks are on his mind in and out of the office.
  Comments  