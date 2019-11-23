Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responds to report of a shooting at Florida Memorial University

A shooting at Florida Memorial University sent one person to the hospital Saturday night.

At 10:16 p.m., Miami-Dade Fire Rescue got a call of a shooting at FMU, at 15800 NW 42nd Ave. in Miami Gardens, fire rescue said.

One person was taken to a local trauma center. Fire Rescue did not say what condition they were in or give their identity.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER