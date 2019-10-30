Four men wounded in ‘targeted’ shooting at Miami Gardens store, police say

Four men were wounded in a “targeted shooting” in Miami Gardens, police said Wednesday.

The shooting reportedly happened in the parking lot of a convenience store in the 20700 block of Northwest 32nd Avenue late Tuesday night.

When officers arrived, they found four men with gunshot wounds, according to the Miami Gardens Police Department.

A triple shooting in #MiamiGardens left bullet holes in a row of cars and trucks outside a food store. People were ducking and crouching for cover as the shots came. At least two were hospitalized. @wsvn #7News #Exclusive pic.twitter.com/99tMHfmqBu — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) October 30, 2019

The shooting left a row of cars and trucks with bullet holes and shattered glass, according to WSVN.

One of the men is in critical condition, a police spokesman confirmed Wednesday. The wounded were all taken to area hospitals.

The identities of the four men were not released.

No one is in custody at this time, the police spokesman said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at crimestoppers305.com or 305-471-TIPS (8477). You can stay anonymous.