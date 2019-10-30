Man in hospital after being shot multiple times in front of his home, cops say

Police are searching for the shooter who wounded a man outside of his home.

The man had just arrived to his home along Northwest 70th Street near 17th Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday when he was shot at multiple times, according to Miami police.

He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center and is in stable condition, police said.

His identity has not been released.

Anyone with information on the shooting or who the shooter is should call police.