1 taken to hospital after SUV slams into liquor store across from FIU’s main campus

Police are investigating after an SUV crashed into a liquor store across from Florida International University’s main campus.

The white SUV crashed into the store around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday inside the University Center North shopping plaza on Southwest 107th Avenue, according to Miami-Dade police. The Publix-anchored plaza is across from the university.

Video recorded by Local 10 shows the SUV being removed by a tow truck shortly after 2 p.m.

#BREAKING: One person taken to hospital after car slams into front of liquor store. Happened at the University Center North shopping plaza on SW 107th Ave. Video shows car being removed by tow truck... @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/haeRMMW36u — Trent Kelly (@TrentKellyWPLG) October 29, 2019

One person was taken to a nearby hospital but their condition is still unknown, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Police and paramedics did not disclose if the injured person was the SUV’s driver, a pedestrian or someone who was inside the store.

The crash is under investigation.

This article will be updated once more information becomes available.