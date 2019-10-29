West Miami-Dade

1 taken to hospital after SUV slams into liquor store across from FIU’s main campus

Police are investigating after an SUV crashed into a liquor store across from Florida International University’s main campus.

The white SUV crashed into the store around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday inside the University Center North shopping plaza on Southwest 107th Avenue, according to Miami-Dade police. The Publix-anchored plaza is across from the university.

Video recorded by Local 10 shows the SUV being removed by a tow truck shortly after 2 p.m.

One person was taken to a nearby hospital but their condition is still unknown, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Police and paramedics did not disclose if the injured person was the SUV’s driver, a pedestrian or someone who was inside the store.

The crash is under investigation.

This article will be updated once more information becomes available.

Related stories from Miami Herald
Profile Image of Michelle Marchante
Michelle Marchante
Real Time/Breaking News Reporter. There’s never a dull moment in Florida — and I cover it. Graduated with honors from Florida International University. Find me on Twitter @TweetMichelleM
  Comments  