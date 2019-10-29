West Miami-Dade
1 taken to hospital after SUV slams into liquor store across from FIU’s main campus
Police are investigating after an SUV crashed into a liquor store across from Florida International University’s main campus.
The white SUV crashed into the store around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday inside the University Center North shopping plaza on Southwest 107th Avenue, according to Miami-Dade police. The Publix-anchored plaza is across from the university.
Video recorded by Local 10 shows the SUV being removed by a tow truck shortly after 2 p.m.
One person was taken to a nearby hospital but their condition is still unknown, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.
Police and paramedics did not disclose if the injured person was the SUV’s driver, a pedestrian or someone who was inside the store.
The crash is under investigation.
This article will be updated once more information becomes available.
