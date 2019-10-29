A dog was found burned to death. Now cops need your help to find the abuser

A dog was burned to death in a Miami-Dade County neighborhood. Police are looking for help in finding the person responsible.

The medium-sized dog was found dead on a sidewalk by Northwest 25th Avenue and 95th Street in the West Little River neighborhood early Tuesday morning, according to Miami-Dade County police.

An anonymous caller told police the dog was being set on fire around 6:45 a.m., said Police Detective Angel Rodriguez.

There are no suspects or arrests as of 10 a.m. Tuesday and it’s still unclear if the dog was a pet, according to police.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Anyone with information that can help police find the person who did this is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. You can stay anonymous.