Shots fired and South Beach streets shut down as SWAT officers detain suspect

The SWAT team has detained a “possible subject” who was inside of a building in South Beach, near Washington Avenue.

No victims have been located but the scene is still active, according to Miami Beach police. The department said that “shots were fired.”

UPDATE: MBPD SWAT personnel on scene of shots fired in the 1500 block of Drexel Avenue. We have not located any victims. Hostage Negotiation Team attempting to make contact with subject inside of a building. Please avoid the area. https://t.co/N0AgsajYmq pic.twitter.com/8QVK8jXMBI — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) August 23, 2019

A hostage negotiation team is also on scene.

Drivers are asked to stay clear of the area of 15th and 16th streets along Drexel Avenue, and 15th Street from Washington Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue.

This bulletin will be updated once more information becomes available.