Preliminary investigation was wrong. It wasn’t a hit-and-run. It was homicide

A woman found dead near a Fort Lauderdale street Saturday morning was fatally shot, not fatally hit by a car, Fort Lauderdale police say.

After Sheila Strope, 47, was found around 7:30 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Northwest 10th Avenue, a preliminary investigation turned toward a hit-and-run tragedy. On Monday, Fort Lauderdale police said no vehicles were involved.

Anyone who knows anything about the incident should call Fort Lauderdale police at 954-828-6093.

