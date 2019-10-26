Two people died in separate hit-and-run crashes in Fort Lauderdale. Police are investigating

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background Photo by Getty Images This is a stock image downloaded from Getty Images. It is a Royalty Free image. Getty Images | Royalty Free Getty Images/iStockphoto

Police are searching for suspects in a pair of separate hit-and-run crashes that left a man and a woman dead in Fort Lauderdale Saturday morning.

A man was hit on West Broward Boulevard at Northwest Seventh Avenue, according to Fort Lauderdale Police. The driver fled the scene after hitting the victim.

“We‘re looking for a 2011 to 2019 silver Hyundai Sonata with front end damage,” police posted on Twitter.

Later, a woman was struck and run over at 996 NW 10th Ave., NBC-6 reported. Homicide investigators believe the vehicle involved was a large commercial truck, according to ABC-10.

The identities of both victims have not been publicly released, and police are investigating both incidents.