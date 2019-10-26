Crime
Two people died in separate hit-and-run crashes in Fort Lauderdale. Police are investigating
Police are searching for suspects in a pair of separate hit-and-run crashes that left a man and a woman dead in Fort Lauderdale Saturday morning.
A man was hit on West Broward Boulevard at Northwest Seventh Avenue, according to Fort Lauderdale Police. The driver fled the scene after hitting the victim.
“We‘re looking for a 2011 to 2019 silver Hyundai Sonata with front end damage,” police posted on Twitter.
Later, a woman was struck and run over at 996 NW 10th Ave., NBC-6 reported. Homicide investigators believe the vehicle involved was a large commercial truck, according to ABC-10.
The identities of both victims have not been publicly released, and police are investigating both incidents.
