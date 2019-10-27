3 Miami-Dade County buses caught fire overnight Sunday, authorities say

Three Miami-Dade County buses were engulfed in flames shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday, forcing firefighters to cut through a fence to pull a fire hose on the local government vehicles.

Crews arrived at the scene near NW 33rd Avenue and NW 38th Street, under the Metrorail station, and found three parked buses inside the gated yard that had caught fire. No one was inside the vehicles and no one was injured, according to Miami Dade Fire Rescue.

The cause of the incident is not clear and the fire is under investigation, authorities said.

No other information was immediately released.

