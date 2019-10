SHARE COPY LINK

An overnight shooting left one man dead in North Miami-Dade, police say.

A ShotSpotter alert at 1:53 a.m. brought Miami-Dade police to Northwest 102nd Street and 26th Avenue where they found a man shot in the head. He was taken to Ryder Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead.

His identity and any suspect information has yet to be released.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW