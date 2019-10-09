Truck kills cyclist, shuts down major avenue around expressway probably into late morning

SHARE COPY LINK

Three blocks of Northwest 27th Avenue surrounding the Dolphin Expressway will be shut down likely into late Wednesday morning after a cyclist was killed by a truck, Miami police said.

Expect the traffic homicide investigation to have Northwest 27th Avenue closed from Northwest 11th Street to Northwest 14th Street — the diverging diamond interchange area under and around State Road 836 — until at least 11 a.m., possibly noon.

Alternate entrances to the Dolphin Expressway are on Northwest 37th Avenue and Northwest 12th Avenue (eastbound), Northwest 17th Avenue (westbound) and Northwest 42nd Avenue (both ways).

Miami police said the cyclist was a white male, possibly in his 30s.

TRAFFIC ALERT

️ @MiamiPD at a fatal crash involving a bicyclist & truck

️ NW 27 Av @ Dolphin Expy Btwn 11 & 14 St shut down both ways.

Alt 42/22/17/12 Aves@OfficialJoelF @dejaonair @ShaOnAir @ClaudiaF_OnAir @sbryantWPLG @KristinNBC6 pic.twitter.com/ECxtLo5cW0 — Total Traffic Miami (@TotalTrafficMIA) October 9, 2019