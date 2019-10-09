Florida

Amber Alert issued out of Orlando for a 2-year-old possibly taken by a female felon

An Amber Alert was issued late Tuesday for a 2-year-old boy out of Orlando who police think might be with a 33-year old woman on probation.

The toddler is Jenzell Perez, a hazel-eyed, brown-haired child last seen wearing a diaper. He might be with Sugey Marie Perez Diaz, a 5-foot-4, 120-pound, 33-year-old from the Orlando area with brown hair and brown eyes. The alert says they might also be with a male.

According to the Florida Department of Corrections online records, Perez Diaz is on probation until Nov. 15, 2020 for carrying a concealed firearm, an Orange County conviction. One database says she previously lived in the tiny town of Shannon, North Carolina.

The alert warns if you see Perez Diaz or Jenzell, don’t confront or approach them, but call the cops right away. Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call the Orlando Police Department, 321-235-5000 or 911.

Sugey Perez Diaz’s Florida Department of Corrections mugshot as she went on probation for carrying a concealed weapon. Florida Department of Corrections

David J. Neal
David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
