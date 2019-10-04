Crime

Two shot and wounded at a bar in the middle of the night

Two men are in serious condition after police say gunfire erupted at a bar in Homestead.

The shooting happened shortly after 2 a.m. Friday at El Diamanté Bar, 1445 Eighth St., according to the Homestead police.

The men were airlifted to Jackson South Trauma Center in critical condition.

There are no suspects in custody, as of Friday morning.

No other information about the shooting was immediately available. Any one with informastion is asked to call police.

Related stories from Miami Herald
Profile Image of Michelle Marchante
Michelle Marchante
Real Time/Breaking News Reporter. There’s never a dull moment in Florida — and I cover it. Graduated with honors from Florida International University. Find me on Twitter @TweetMichelleM
  Comments  