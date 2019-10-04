Two shot and wounded at a bar in the middle of the night

SHARE COPY LINK

Two men are in serious condition after police say gunfire erupted at a bar in Homestead.

The shooting happened shortly after 2 a.m. Friday at El Diamanté Bar, 1445 Eighth St., according to the Homestead police.

The men were airlifted to Jackson South Trauma Center in critical condition.

There are no suspects in custody, as of Friday morning.

No other information about the shooting was immediately available. Any one with informastion is asked to call police.