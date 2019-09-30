Crime
I-95 NB ramps at Miami Gardens Drive closed as police investigate a shooting
MIAMI HERALD DEVELOPING STORY
Police have closed off the I-95 northbound ramps at Miami Gardens drive early Monday morning to investigate a shooting.
The call came in as a shooting before 6 a.m. Monday, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.
At least one person was transported.
Video taken by local news stations show multiple police cars by the ramps and officers walking around with flashlights near a car.
WSVN is reporting a fight in a nearby strip club ended with shots being fired on the ramps.
Drivers are asked to take alternate routes. The southbound ramps remain open.
This bulletin will be updated once more information becomes available.
