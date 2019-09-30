I-95 NB ramps at Miami Gardens Drive closed as police investigate a shooting

MIAMI HERALD DEVELOPING STORY We're working to get more details on this story and will update it as soon as we know more. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK We're working to get more details on this story and will update it as soon as we know more.

Police have closed off the I-95 northbound ramps at Miami Gardens drive early Monday morning to investigate a shooting.

The call came in as a shooting before 6 a.m. Monday, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

At least one person was transported.

Video taken by local news stations show multiple police cars by the ramps and officers walking around with flashlights near a car.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

TRAFFIC ALERT: Ramps to get on and off NB I-95 at Miami Gardens Drive are closed due to a possible shooting. Heavy police presence in the area. pic.twitter.com/aGBOGg3scQ — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) September 30, 2019

WSVN is reporting a fight in a nearby strip club ended with shots being fired on the ramps.

Drivers are asked to take alternate routes. The southbound ramps remain open.

This bulletin will be updated once more information becomes available.