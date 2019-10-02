Woman shot multiple times in a parking lot. Her girlfriend is the suspect, cops say

SHARE COPY LINK

A woman is in critical condition after a confrontation with her girlfriend took a violent turn, police say.

A police officer on patrol early Wednesday morning thought he heard gunshots coming from the Waterford Park Apartment complex, 7505 NW 44th St. in Lauderhill near North University Drive.

When the officer investigated, he found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Lauderhill Police Department. She was still in the driver’s seat of her car.

During the investigation, officers were led to the victim’s apartment in the complex, where the victim’s girlfriend had shut herself inside, police Maj. William Gordon said.

The girlfriend surrendered after a brief standoff, he said.

Two cars were towed away as part of the investigation, WSVN-Channel 7 reported. One car had a bullet hole in the windshield.

The identities of the two women have not been released.

The victim was taken in critical condition to Broward Health Fort Lauderdale.

Police say it appears to be domestic-related but that it’s still an active investigation.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.