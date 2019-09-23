Man reportedly found shot in the head near Hialeah Hospital

MIAMI HERALD DEVELOPING STORY We're working to get more details on this story and will update it as soon as we know more. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK We're working to get more details on this story and will update it as soon as we know more.

Police are investigating after a man was reportedly shot in the head outside Hialeah Hospital early Monday morning.

Police closed off the area behind the hospital near East 25th Street and Seventh Avenue for hours after a man told officers he was shot in the head while sitting in his car, NBC 6 reported.

It’s still unclear if the shooting took place in the hospital’s parking lot or nearby but video taken by Local 10 shows police examining a car, which appeared to have a bullet hole on the passenger side window, blood on the interior door and a bloody shirt on the grass nearby.

Miami Herald news partner CBS4 recorded Hialeah Fire Rescue taking the man to Ryder Trauma Center but it’s unclear what his condition is.

Police are not saying if they have any suspects in custody but multiple men were detained for questioning, according to local news stations.

The road has reopened and the car was towed.

This bulletin will be updated once more information becomes available.