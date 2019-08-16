Motorcyclist arrested in shooting death of cyclist on Rickenbacker Causeway

Altercation that leads to shooting on Rickenbacker Causeway is captured on Facebook Live video An argument that led to a shooting on the Rickenbacker Causeway is captured on a Facebook Live video on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. The shooting shut down part of the causeway. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK An argument that led to a shooting on the Rickenbacker Causeway is captured on a Facebook Live video on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. The shooting shut down part of the causeway.

A motorcyclist who rode along with a group of bike racers and live-streamed the event earlier this week was arrested Friday and is expected to be charged in the shooting death of one of the cyclists on the Rickenbacker Causeway.

A video provided to the Miami Herald shows a group of men arguing on what appears to be the Rickenbacker Causeway just after sunrise, then gunfire and a man falling to the ground.

Kadel Piedrahita, 41, faces charges of second-degree murder and aggravated assault, Miami police said.

Piedrahita is suspected of shooting Alex Palencia, 49 on the William Powell Bridge on the causeway early Wednesday morning after the two men got into some type of a squabble. Piedrahita was riding next to the group of cyclists on his motorcycle and streaming it on Facebook Live when one of the riders reached out toward him and the camera fell from his hands.

A video obtained by the Miami Herald showed a group of men some time later, standing and appearing to argue on the side of the bridge. Piedrahita, wearing dark clothing and shorts, then extended his right arm and fired a gun. The video show Palencia falling, struck in the stomach by the bullet. Piedrahita then pointed the gun at another cyclist before the video ended.

Miami police tried to question Piedrahita on Wednesday, but he invoked his right to not speak and asked for an attorney.