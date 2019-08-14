Key Biscayne
Shooting on the Rickenbacker shuts down part of causeway as rush hour starts
A shooting on the Rickenbacker Causeway has shut down a stretch of the road from Miami toward Key Biscayne as Wednesday morning rush hour starts.
The causeway entrance is closed. But the northbound side, from Key Biscayne and Virginia Key to the mainland, remains open.
There’s no information yet on the condition of the victim, who appears to be a cyclist.
This bulletin will be updated as more information is available.
