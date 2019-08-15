Police trying to determine if shooting of cyclist on causeway was case of self-defense

New video shows clearer angle of Rickenbacker Causeway shooting A video provided to the Miami Herald shows a group of men arguing on what appears to be the Rickenbacker Causeway just after sunrise, then gunfire and a man falling to the ground. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A video provided to the Miami Herald shows a group of men arguing on what appears to be the Rickenbacker Causeway just after sunrise, then gunfire and a man falling to the ground.

Early Thursday morning a group of about two dozen cyclists set off from Coconut Grove toward the Rickenbacker Causeway with camera crews trailing behind. When they reached the spot where a cyclist was shot and killed a day earlier, the group stopped.

A rider choked up as he talked about the need for cyclists to take care of each other and their love for the sport. When he was done, the cyclists bowed their heads for a moment. Then the ride continued.

Cyclist Alex Palencia was shot and killed on the William Powell Bridge on the Rickenbacker Causeway during a dispute with a man on a motorcycle who was riding along with the group and streaming it live. The motorcyclist, Kadel Piedrahita, suspected of shooting Palencia, remained free Thursday and had not been charged with a crime.

Piedrahita’s attorney, Sabino Jauregui, who did not return several calls and texts from the Miami Herald by mid-afternoon Thursday, said his client had acted in self-defense, according to a report from WPLG Channel 10.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

By Thursday police had confiscated the gun they suspect was used to kill Palencia, a local insurance agent with family who lives out of town and who as of Thursday afternoon still had not been publicly named by police. Investigators continued the painstaking task of gathering forensic evidence and trying to piece together the events behind a shooting death that was bizarre even by Miami standards.

“We’re talking to witnesses and to the state attorney’s office,” said Miami Police Cmdr. Freddie Cruz. “There was no other weapon found.”

By Thursday several videos of the shooting had surfaced, including one that clearly showed a heavy-set man wearing dark clothing involved in some type of confrontation with several cyclists on foot and near the side of the bridge. At one point the man draws a weapon with his right hand and fires, striking Palencia in the stomach area on the roadway. Palencia collapses. The shooter then points the weapon at another man before the video ends.

A law enforcement source said Thursday that Piedrahita, who was interviewed by detectives at length on Wednesday before they let him go, was still considered “a person of interest” and that investigators were trying to determine if Piedrahita was defending himself as his attorney said. Another source said it appeared Piedrahita and Palencia had some sort of long-standing feud.

Palencia, 49, the father of two, was riding early Wednesday morning with a group of dozens of cyclists referred to as the Don Pan riders because of a spot in South Miami the group once used as a starting point. On Wednesday, as they do four times each week, the group began at Red Road and Sunset Drive at 6:15 a.m., headed north on South Bayshore Drive, then cycled past the toll booth toward Key Biscayne.

And as is often the case, Piedrahita, 41, whose son is a Don Pan cyclist, was trailing the group and recording it live on a Facebook feed. As they rode toward Key Biscayne on the bridge, Piedrahita’s video feed showed one of the riders reach out toward him. Piedrahita’s camera fell, the picture went blurry and words were exchanged. Then someone says “dispara, dispara,” shoot, shoot, and the faint sound of gunfire can be heard.

Some of the cyclists found the shooting perplexing, saying they often cycled alongside Piedrahita while he was on his motorcyle blocking traffic and videotaping the group. After the shooting, Palencia was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he died a few hours later.