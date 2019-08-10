‘Relentless clerk’ chases a robbery suspect nicknamed ‘Pitbull,’ and now the cops have him

Surveillance video from the 19th Street Food Stop on July 24, 2019, shows a man hopping over the counter. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies say this is Mickenson Francois. He was arrested and charged with strong arm robbery on Aug. 7. Broward Sheriff's Office

He’s not the famous South Florida rapper. He’s not even in the same area code. But his nickname is the same as Miami’s Mr. 305 —Pitbull.

But this “Pitbull” is facing several charges after Broward sheriff’s deputies say he robbed a convenience store in Lauderdale Lakes.

Soon after the release of surveillance video from the 19th Street Food Stop on Aug. 2, BSO detectives got a tip that helped them identify the man seen leaping over the store’s counter, confronting a clerk, grabbing a pouch of money, and calmly walking out of the store with the clerk on his heels.

He’s Mickenson Francois, 24, BSO spokeswoman Keyla Concepción said. Francois was arrested on Wednesday and charged with strong-arm robbery and two counts of burglary of a dwelling and probation violation.

According to deputies, Francois entered the Food Stop at 3851 NW 19th St. on July 24. He was holding an unknown long object inside a plastic bag when he made his way to the counter.

Surveillance video shows him jumping over the counter. A store clerk approaches him and she is seen trying to get him to leave the restricted area, but he’s having none of that. The video shows him pushing the woman as he walks toward a cash register.

Mickenson Francois’ booking photo on Aug. 7, 2019. BSO Main Jail Broward Sheriff's Office

“Relentless clerk”

“The relentless clerk follows Francois toward the register and tussles with him in an attempt to prevent the robbery, but the suspect grabs a money pouch that’s below the cash register and begins to flee. The clerk yells for help and is seen following Francois out of the store,” Concepción said in the BSO’s report.

Francois was booked into the BSO Main Jail and is being held on $50,000 bond.

What the real Pitbull is doing

The real Pitbull, meanwhile, plans to release his latest album, “Libertad 547” some time this summer, he said on a Twitter post.

