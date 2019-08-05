‘Dale’: Watch John Travolta show off dance moves and speak Spanish in new Pitbull video

La Ventanita: Pitbull teaches us the meaning of the word ‘dale’ Pitbull, the rapper and entertainer, talked to us about growing up in Miami, how to properly eat a pastelitos and how he started saying the word ‘dale’ at his new South Beach restaurant while sharing Cuban coffee. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Pitbull, the rapper and entertainer, talked to us about growing up in Miami, how to properly eat a pastelitos and how he started saying the word ‘dale’ at his new South Beach restaurant while sharing Cuban coffee.

Here’s an unlikely pairing if we’ve ever seen one: John Travolta and Pitbull.

The original 1970s disco king and slick Miami rapper have teamed up in the music video for Pit’s latest single, “3 to Tango.”

Kind of.

If you watch nothing else this week, let this be it.

The vid actually doesn’t star Mr. Worldwide but plays like an ad for the Miami legend.

It starts out with Travolta (sans toupee or wig or whatever the actor puts on these days) sipping on a Voli vodka (Pit’s brand) at I Lov 305 (Pit’s SoBe restaurant).

Travolta, suave in a dark suit and aviator shades, watches in silence as lithe dancers slink around the Cuban eatery. Then he finally gets up and pulls out some dance moves with the ladies himself.

The best part? At the end, Travolta turns to the camera and says Pit’s signature expression, “Dale.”

Nice to know that Travolta’s skills are still intact, more than four decades after the cult classic “Saturday Night Fever.” And that he can speak a little Spanish.

Earlier this month, Page Six reported that Travolta, who lives part time in Ocala, Florida, was spotted at the celebrity owned steakhouse on Ocean Drive with a large production team. Now we know why.

This isn’t the first time the “Pulp Fiction” star and local entertainer have collaborated. Last year, Pitbull provided the soundtrack for the Travolta-led biopic “Gotti,” about infamous mob boss John Gotti.

Travolta said in a statement last year why he clicks with Pit, aka Armando Christian Perez.

“Armando is one of the most electric talents in the music industry today,” gushed Travolta said of his Magic City pal. “Everything about him — his style, creativity and culture — make his scoring of ‘Gotti’ the perfect marriage of the artist and the material.”

“3 to Tango” is the latest single off Pitbull’s upcoming all Spanish album, “Libertad 547,” due out later this fall.