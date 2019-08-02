A not-so-famous Pitbull is wanted for a food store robbery

A not-so-famous ‘Pitbull’ robs convenience store On July 24, a man, recognized by a store clerk as a frequent customer nicknamed “Pitbull,” walked into the 19th Street Food Stop in Lauderdale Lakes holding an unknown long object inside a plastic bag and then robbed the place. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK On July 24, a man, recognized by a store clerk as a frequent customer nicknamed “Pitbull,” walked into the 19th Street Food Stop in Lauderdale Lakes holding an unknown long object inside a plastic bag and then robbed the place.

“Pitbull” has robbed a Lauderdale Lakes food store and Broward sheriff’s detectives are looking for him, deputies said.

No, he’s not Mr. 305. He’s more like Mr. Lauderdale Lakes.

On July 24, the man, recognized by a store clerk as a frequent customer nicknamed “Pitbull,” walked into 19th Street Food Stop, 3851 N.W. 19th St., holding an unknown long object inside a plastic bag and then robbed the place, deputies said.

Surveillance video shows the man jumping over the counter and later met by a female store clerk. The woman tries to get him to leave the employee area, but he pushes and shoves her as he walks toward the cash register.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The clerk follows him toward the register and tussles with him to try to stop him from taking any cash, but the suspect grabs a money pouch that’s below the cash register and begins to run. The clerk yells for help and is seen following the suspect out of the store.

Outside the camera’s view, the clerk’s boyfriend chased the suspect down the street, deputies said. The boyfriend told deputies he struck the man with a rock but went back to the store when “Pitbull” met up with a group of friends.

“Pitbull,” whom the store clerk told deputies even asked about a job at the store in the past, is between 20 to 30 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to call BSO Robbery Detective Armando Enrique at 954-321-4270. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.

Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.