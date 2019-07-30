A teen shot a man and a 5-year-old after a fight about a girl, cops say. He’s been arrested.

Reginald Lee Jr. Broward Sheriff's Office

After fighting with the uncle of a girl he was trying to date, Reginald Lee Jr. left and then returned shortly after with a gun, police say.

He then opened fire in the hallway of a Lauderhill apartment complex, hitting the 30-year-old man and a 5-year-old boy who was playing nearby, according to details in an arrest warrant.

Lee, 18, whom police named last week as the suspected shooter, was arrested Monday on two charges of aggravated battery. He was being held Tuesday on a $200,000 bond in Broward’s main jail.

On July 17, Lauderhill police responded to reports of a shooting in the 3100 block of Northwest 19th Street at the Lauderhill Point Apartments.

They soon found the man and boy wounded in the hallway. Both were shot in the upper torso, the warrant said.

Witnesses told police that a man they called “Ro Ro” was the shooter, police said.

A week later, police said Lee was the shooter and he may have left Broward.