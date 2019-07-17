Broward County
At least two people wounded in Broward shooting
Police responded Wednesday evening to a Lauderhill apartment complex after reports of a shooting.
Michael Santiago, a spokesman for the department, said at least two people had been shot.
The shooting happened around 7 p.m. in the 3100 block of Northwest 19th Street.
No other information was immediately available.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.
