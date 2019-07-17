Broward County

At least two people wounded in Broward shooting

MIAMI HERALD BREAKING NEWS

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. By
Up Next
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. By

Police responded Wednesday evening to a Lauderhill apartment complex after reports of a shooting.

Michael Santiago, a spokesman for the department, said at least two people had been shot.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. in the 3100 block of Northwest 19th Street.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.
Profile Image of Carli Teproff
Carli Teproff
Carli Teproff grew up in Northeast Miami-Dade and graduated from Florida International University in 2003. She became a full-time reporter for the Miami Herald in 2005 and now covers breaking news.
  Comments  