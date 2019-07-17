At least two people wounded in Broward shooting

MIAMI HERALD BREAKING NEWS This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Police responded Wednesday evening to a Lauderhill apartment complex after reports of a shooting.

Michael Santiago, a spokesman for the department, said at least two people had been shot.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. in the 3100 block of Northwest 19th Street.

No other information was immediately available.

