Cops say they know who shot a 5-year-old boy. They are asking for help to find the teen.

A week after a 5-year-old boy and a 30-year-old man were shot at a Lauderhill apartment building, police say they have identified the shooter and need the community’s help in finding him.

“The suspect is believed to have fled the Broward County area and is to be considered armed and dangerous,” police said in a news release.

According to detectives, Reginald Lee Jr., 18, fought with the unidentified man then began shooting. The boy was standing close to the man. Both the boy and the man were wounded.

As of Wednesday, the boy had been released from the hospital and the man was still being treated, but was expected to recover, police said.

The shooting happened at about 8:45 p.m. July 17 in the 3100 block of Northwest 19th Street at the Lauderhill Point Apartments.

Police said Wednesday that detectives have since determined “that the adult male victim and the suspect were involved in a verbal altercation regarding the victim’s niece.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Lauderhill Police Department at 954-497-4700 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).