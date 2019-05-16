He’s accused of shooting a senior citizen in the face. And, now, a grisly double murder

Quinton Johnson in 2011 before starting a prison stretch that ended in February Florida Dept. of Corrections

A man who has been sitting in jail since April 1 on charges of robbing and shooting a senior citizen at an ATM, has now been linked to the grisly murder of a couple in their Pompano Beach mobile home, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Quinton Johnson, 28, who already faced charges including attempted murder and armed robbery, now faces two charges of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of 78-year-old Rita and 80-year-old Marc Gagne.

On March 22, the Canadians were found dead by neighbors in their home in the Golf View Estates mobile home community.

The sheriff’s office didn’t release much information, but did say the couple had been murdered. According to a heavily redacted arrest warrant released Thursday, detectives found what was believed to be the murder weapon several days after the crime.

Tips led detectives to Johnson.

Johnson, however, was already in jail. Eight days husband and wife were found dead, a 67-year-old was robbed and shot as he withdrew money from an ATM at a Bank of America in Pompano Beach.

BSO said at the time that the victim, Dennis Moton, 67, had made a stop on his bicycle to get cash before breakfast. Soon after the crime, the department released a photo from bank surveillance cameras of a man described as six feet tall, small to medium frame, hair on his chin and jaw, but none on his head.

Moton was able to make it to a nearby McDonald’s, and was taken to Broward Health North with injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

Johnson was arrested two days later. The probable cause affidavit says when BSO arrested Johnson, he had 3.7 grams of ecstasy, six pieces of crack cocaine in a Krazy Glue container, 0.2 grams of cocaine, 0.4 grams of marijuana and a lot of baggies. So, Johnson was arrested on possession of ecstasy with intent to sell, possession with intent to sell within 1000 feet of a place of worship (the Greater Community Missionary Church of Pompano), possession of cocaine, misdemeanor marijuana possession, armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and attempted felony murder.

“Meanwhile, BSO homicide detectives continued processing the gruesome murder scene in the same city, canvassing the neighborhood for clues that could help solve their crime,” the department said in a news release.

On April 11, homicide investigators got a clue that pointed to Johnson, BSO said.

“Detectives continued their investigation until they received confirmation from the BSO Crime Lab that forensic evidence placed Johnson at the murder scene,” BSO said.

A warrant for his arrest on first-degree murder charges was issued May 14.

Johnson has a history of trouble with the law. He spent seven years and two months in Florida prisons on six counts of burglary of a home or occupied conveyance and six counts of grand theft from $300 to $5,000.

He was released Feb. 23. On March 22, the Gagnes were dead. On March 30, Moton was shot.