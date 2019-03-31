Crime

Senior citizen made an ATM stop for breakfast cash. A photo shows who shot him, cops say

By David J. Neal

March 31, 2019 08:53 AM

Surveillance camera photo after a shooting and robbery at a Pompano Beach Bank of America ATM. Broward Sheriff’s Office is looking for the lone man standing.
A senior citizen swinging by a Pompano Beach ATM on his way to breakfast was shot and robbed before dawn Saturday morning, Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

And a surveillance camera still appears to capture a moment immediately following the shooting, with a bearded, bald man standing over 67-year-old Dennis Moton.

This happened at 5:19 a.m. at the Bank of America at 21 S. Pompano Pkwy. BSO says an argument started when the criminal demanded Moton’s money. The robber shot Moton and took his money and bicycle. He’s described as 6-feet, small to medium frame, hair on his chin and jaw, but none on his head.

Despite his gunshot wounds, Moton got to a nearby McDonald’s, where he received help. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue took him to Broward Health North with injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

Anyone with information can contact BSO Det. Luis Silberberg at 954-321-4200 or, if desiring to stay anonymous and possibly be eligible for a reward, Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or at the browardcrimestoppers website.

