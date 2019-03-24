Double homicide investigation in a mobile home park after a husband and wife found dead

A married couple was found dead Friday afternoon in their Pompano Beach mobile home, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.
BSO said a Golf View Estates Mobile Home park neighbor of Rita Gagne and Marc Gagne decided to check on the couple after they hadn’t been seen for a few days.
Nobody answered knocks, but the door was unlocked. The neighbor entered and saw the bodies of Marc Gagne, 80, and Rita Gagne, 78.
Anyone who might know anything about the Gagnes’ deaths can contact BSO homicide Detective Barbara Dyer at 954-321-4262 or, to remain anonymous and possibly be eligible for a reward, Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or go to browardcrimestoppers.org.
Comments