Man wanted in machete murder of wife and young daughter caught after firefighters spot him

Family speaks out about the ‘monster’ who is suspected of murdering his wife and young daughter with a machete Ashley Anderson, the daughter and sister of murder victims Lorrice Harris and Shayla Chambers,10, pleads for help in finding their killer. Noel Chambers, 57, is wanted by police, suspected in the murders by machete of his wife and young daughter. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ashley Anderson, the daughter and sister of murder victims Lorrice Harris and Shayla Chambers,10, pleads for help in finding their killer. Noel Chambers, 57, is wanted by police, suspected in the murders by machete of his wife and young daughter.

A three-day manhunt for a man suspected of using a machete to kill his wife and 10-year-old daughter ended Tuesday when firefighters at a Miami-Dade station spotted him and called police.

Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt said Tuesday night that the fire rescue crew at Station 38, 575 NW 199th St., saw Noel Chambers, 57, walking by about 6 p.m.

They recognized him from media reports, she said, and called Miami Gardens police, who raced over to the station. Chambers was taken into custody “without incident,” the chief said.

On Saturday, police were called to a report of a possible assault in Lorrice Harris’ apartment. Officers arrived to find Harris’ body on the porch. Police later said Chambers used a machete to mutilate her body.





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Officers then found Harris’ 10-year-old daughter, Shayla, dead in a bedroom. Shanalee Chambers, 29, another daughter, was critically injured. Chambers disappeared.

On Monday, Harris’ family spoke to the media in hopes of helping officers locate Chambers.

Harris’ brother, Ernie Saunders, said his sister asked for a divorce before she was murdered.

At Monday’s press conference, Harris’ middle daughter, Ashley Anderson, called Chambers a “monster.”

After spending a few hours being interviewed by detectives Tuesday night, Chambers was transported to the Turner Guilford Knight correctional center. He’s been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and another count of attempted first-degree murder.





The chief, who spoke briefly Tuesday night outside police headquarters, called Chambers’ actions “heinous.” The police chief would not answer additional questions.

She also thanked Homeland Security and the Miramar Police Department for helping out during the manhunt.



