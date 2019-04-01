Man wanted for murdering wife and daughter with large knife remains elusive

A man who police suspect stabbed his wife and a 10-year-old daughter to death remains at large, two days after police discovered their mutilated bodies in a Miami Gardens apartment.
Officers called to the scene on Saturday night about an assault found a horrific scene.
“It was pretty gruesome,” said one law enforcement officer. “I’ve been doing this job a long time and I’ve never seen anything like this before.”
Police have not discussed the possible motivation for the murders but they suspect Noel Chambers, 57, grabbed a large knife and in a rage killed his wife and daughter. His wife was found on the back porch of the apartment, and one of their daughters inside. Another daughter, who police said was of adult age, was treated on the scene by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and transported to the hospital in critical condition.
Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month
Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices.
#ReadLocal
On Monday, police were continuing to search Chambers, who has no criminal history according to state records. They didn’t say how he fled the scene or what type of vehicle he may be driving.
Miami Gardens Police Spokesman Carlos Austin said he believes Chambers was living with his family. But police are also investigating a Miramar address where he may have lived.
Chambers is facing two counts of first-degree murder and another count of attempted murder, according to Miami Gardens police.
Anyone with information should call Miami Gardens police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.
Comments