Crime

Man wanted for murder after his wife and a daughter are found dead in their apartment

By David J. Neal

March 31, 2019 11:43 AM

Noel Chambers
Noel Chambers Miami Gardens Police Department
Noel Chambers Miami Gardens Police Department

Miami Gardens resident Noel Chambers is wanted on charges of murder and attempted murder after his wife and a daughter were found dead Saturday night, Miami Gardens police said.

Chambers, 57, “used an edge weapon,” in the attacks Miami Gardens Officer Carlos Austin said.

According to Miami Gardens police, when they got to the apartment in the 600 block of Northwest 177th Street around 11 p.m., they found Chambers’ wife on an apartment back porch, his juvenile daughter inside the apartment and an adult daughter outside the apartment “suffering from multiple wounds.”

Chambers’ wife and younger daughter were pronounced dead at the scene. The surviving daughter is in critical, but stable, condition.

Anyone who knows Chambers’ whereabouts can contact Miami Gardens police at 305-474-1710 or, to remain anonymous, Miami-Dade Crimestoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477); via text at 274637, enter “CSMD” and the information; or via the Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers website.

David J. Neal

Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.

  Comments  