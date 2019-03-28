The child porn on his phone sent a Hialeah man back to prison. Instagram did him in.

A Hialeah registered sex offender sent to federal prison by child pornography on his phone in 2010 will go back to federal prison after posting child pornography on Instagram.
Gabriel Dominguez’s sentence this time, as announced Tuesday: 20 years.
Dominguez pleaded guilty to one count of child porn possession and one count of child porn distribution. His admission of facts says on April 7, 2018 Instagram reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that user Chapi305_fbm had uploaded one child pornography file to the account. Dominguez’s name and cell phone number were linked to the account, in addition to the photos on the account being of Dominguez.
When Homeland Security investigators slid into Dominguez’s DMs with a search warrant, they found a chat with a user who identified as a 14-year-old Australian girl. Dominguez sent her a picture of a naked toddler girl sitting on a man’s lap, her legs open as the man fondled her.
Hitting his Hialeah home with a search warrant turned up a Motorola Moto cell phone with child pornography photos and videos.
Dominguez got five years probation in 2008 on a single count of transferring obscene materials to minors, then violated that in 2010. He got caught sexting and possessing child pornography on his phone on Dec. 29, 2010. Probation turned into a two-year, nine-month sentence with three years of supervised release.
