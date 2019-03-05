Crime

Elderly man who retired from Broward schools years ago faces child porn charges, cops say

By Carli Teproff

March 05, 2019 09:19 PM

John Rafferty
John Rafferty Broward Sheriff's Office
John Rafferty Broward Sheriff's Office

A 74-year-old man, who detectives say retired from Broward County Public Schools decades ago, was arrested Tuesday on charges of child pornography.

John Rafferty, of Oakland Park, was being held in Broward’s North Broward Bureau Tuesday pending a bond hearing. He faces 10 counts of possessing child pornography and one count of compiling child pornography, records show.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, detectives with the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force received information in January that Rafferty was “accessing child pornography.”

“During the investigation, ICAC detectives found a number of videos, photographs and stories about prepubescent girls engaging in graphic sexual acts,” BSO said in a news release.

Anyone with information about Rafferty is asked to call BSO Det. Erica Rockey at 954-888-1570 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

Carli Teproff

Carli Teproff grew up in Northeast Miami-Dade and graduated from Florida International University in 2003. She became a full-time reporter for the Miami Herald in 2005 and now covers breaking news.

  Comments  