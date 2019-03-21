It gets deeper for world fertilizer expert — 300 more counts of child-porn possession

A Lakeland man is back in jail on child pornography charges after posting bond on child pornography possession earlier this month.
Now, world fertlizer and phosphates expert Dr. Brian Birky is facing 300 counts of child pornography possession. At $3,000 per count, his bond is $900,000, 100 times the bond he posted on March 8.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says after Birky’s release, it found another 300 sexually explicit pictures of children from 18 months to 11 years old on a 160GB hard drive. Investigators seized the hard drive when they arrested Birky March 7 at his home after, they said, a CyberTipline report about child porn uploaded to BingImage tracked back to Birky.
“At first, Birky stated he does not view or look at pornography online, but then stated he “browses,”” the original arrest affidavit said. “He uses the search engine, Bing. When confronted about seeing child pornography online, Brian Birky responded that he has seen “everything” on the Internet.”
As soon as Birky was arrested the first time, Florida Polytechnic University removed his faculty page and his page as executive director for public and environmental health research at the Florida Industrial and Phosphate Research Institute (FIPR). Among his professional organization memberships are The Fertilizer Institute, the International Atomic Energy Agency, the Florida Chapter of the Health Physics Society and the Radiation Task Force of the International Fertilizer Industry Association.
