Mark Walton, Cincinnati Bengal jailed for battery, had unreported Miami marijuana charge

Mark Walton, the former University of Miami star football player and current Cincinnati Bengal, was arrested on a battery charge over the weekend. Turns out, it was his second arrest this year in South Florida.
Court records show that Walton, 21, was charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession on Jan. 16 in North Miami-Dade, a case that had gone previously unreported.
The marijuana charge does not appear yet on the online court docket — Walton was not jailed, but instead signed a document promising to appear in court. Prosecutors on Monday revealed the charge, two days after Walton was jailed on the unrelated misdemeanor battery charge.
According to his arrest report, Walton was pulled over for not wearing a seat belt while driving a red Jaguar SUV. Police smelled marijuana and and found a bag of the drug on the floorboard. The drug arrest, while minor, could cost him playing time if he is found to have violated the NFL’s policy on substance abuse.
In his latest case, Walton was jailed early Saturday after Miami police say he snatched a cell phone from the hand of a woman during an argument with a couple at the Brickell on the River condo building, where he lives.
Police said Walton’s black Jaguar SUV was blocking the entrance to building’s parking garage on Friday afternoon. A woman in another car asked him to move and he “ignored her request,” according to the police report.
When the woman, Paulina Nowak, began recording him with her cell phone, Walton held up his hand to hide from the camera and began arguing with the couple.
“You don’t know how much money I have .... I do what I want!!” Walton said, according to the police report.
Walton grabbed the cell phone from Nowak, who wanted to report him to the condo management. A scuffle ensued and both suffered minor scratches. Walton posted a bond and is awaiting trial; the court docket does not list a defense attorney.
The running back was drafted in the fourth round last year by the Bengals after a promising, but injury-plagued career at UM. He rushed for 1,117 yards and 14 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2016. In Cincinnati, he saw limited duty, rushing 14 times for only 34 yards.
