Violent weekend continues in Broward as two shot in Lauderdale Lakes, cops say

A Sunday afternoon shooting in Lauderdale Lakes sent two men to Broward Health Medical Center, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The shooting, just after 1 p.m. at 3611 NW 35th Ave., remains under investigation. Their conditions weren’t known.
The shooting adds to a violent weekend in Broward County.
A Saturday night shooting at a Lauderhill apartment complex sent three people to Broward Health.
And in Lauderhill, a man with a history of domestic violence allegedly used a sledgehammer to smash the windows of a car in which he’d been arguing with one woman, threaten another woman who tried to take his picture, and bludgeon a third woman’s poodle to death.
