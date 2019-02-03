Man sledgehammered a poodle after snatching a cellphone, witnesses say

A Broward County man who has been convicted of aggressive stalking via a credible threat did more than threaten violence on Friday, two women told police — he fatally beat a dog with a sledgehammer.
A warrant for aggravated animal cruelty, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and armed robbery is out for Darrien Green of Lauderhill. He has been put in “Absconder/Fugitive” status on the Florida Department of Corrections website.
Lauderhill police say Green should be considered armed and dangerous.
In addition to his stalking conviction from 2015, Green had a 10-day domestic violence restraining order filed and a 43-day stalking violence restraining order filed against him last May.
Friday’s violence began, witnesses told police, with Green arguing with a woman inside a car near the corner of Northwest Seventh Street and 34th Avenue in Lauderhill. Green decided to hammer home his point by hammering out the car windows with a sledgehammer.
As he walked up Northwest 34th Avenue, one of two women on the street tried to take his picture. The women told police he threatened the photographer with the sledgehammer, then snatched her phone.
The second woman’s poodle barked at Green.
“This also enraged (Green) and he brutally struck the dog with the sledgehammer, fatally wounding it,” Lauderhill police said.
“Boom, oh my God, I was in shock,” the owner of the poodle told WPLG-Channel 10. “He took my heart away from me. I didn’t ask for this.”
Anyone who has information on Green’s whereabouts can call 911; Lauderhill police at 954-497-4700; or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
