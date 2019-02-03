Three people shot at a Saturday night party in an apartment complex

Three gunshot victims were taken to Broward Health Medical Center after a Saturday night shooting at a Lauderhill apartment complex, police said.
The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. at what Lauderhill police said was a large gathering inside the Tree Gardens Project Housing, in the 1700 block of Northwest 55th Avenue.
One victim was found in the complex and the others were found at homes less than a half mile down Northwest 55th Avenue.
Lauderhill Fire Rescue told Herald news partner CBS4 all three were taken to Broward Health in critical condition.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
As of early Sunday morning, police said they had no suspects.
Anyone who knows anything should call Lauderhill police at 954-497-4700.
Comments