A cop fired at a car coming at her in a Home Depot parking lot, Miami-Dade police say

An encounter with a shoplifting suspect escalated into a Miami-Dade police sergeant firing shots in the Mall of the Americas parking lot, the agency said.

No one was injured nor arrests made in the Saturday night confrontation at 7899 W. Flagler St., the parking lot that the Mall of the Americas shares with a Home Depot.

According to Miami-Dade police, the sergeant was on patrol in the parking lot when a Home Depot employee pointed out a person leaving with a shopping cart of goods as a shoplifter. When the she went to check, police say, the 6-foot-1 man ditched the cart and jumped into a black two-door Honda.

“The vehicle advanced toward the sergeant and the sergeant fired at least one shot,” Miami-Dade police said.

The Honda skedaddled south “at a high rate of speed.”