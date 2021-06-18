His bagel didn’t have cream cheese, so he pulled gun on a police chief’s daughter, cops say

Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt - Facebook

While working her job at Starbucks, the daughter of Miami Gardens’ police chief was allegedly threatened with a gun over an order mix-up — the gunman was given his bagel without cream cheese, police say.

Chief Delma Noel-Pratt told Miami Herald news partner CBS4 in an interview that the experience traumatized her 23-year-old daughter.

“As a mother I am very concerned,” Noel-Pratt told the station. ”Basically, you always know that you could be prone to something like this, however, when it reaches your household you are in total shock.”

Police say Noel-Pratt’s daughter was working her shift at the Starbucks at 19401 NW 27th Ave. around 12:05 p.m. on Wednesday when the altercation occurred.

According to an arrest report, Omar Wright, 38, used the drive-thru to order a bagel and pulled ahead after receiving his purchase. As the next customer was being attended to, Wright walked back to the window yelling and screaming about not getting cream cheese on his bagel like he asked, the report said.

Police say when Noel-Pratt’s daughter tried to help Omar he told her, “Where is my cream cheese?”

She told him to calm down and asked if he had paid for it, which made Omar “very upset,” police said.

Police say Omar pulled out a black handgun, held it in the air and told her “I hate b------ like you and you don’t know who your f------ with, I’m from Carol City.”

“She felt in fear of her life,” Noel-Pratt told CBS 4. ”It was upsetting to me to know that someone would go to that extreme not having cream cheese on his bagel.”

Even though Noel-Pratt’s daughter told police that Omar did not point the gun at her, she said she felt if she didn’t give him the cream cheese he would hurt her.

After Omar was given his cream cheese, police say he got in his car and left.

In a statement, Starbucks has said, “We were concerned to learn about this incident that occurred on Wednesday at one of our Miami Gardens stores. The safety of our partners (employees) and customers is always our top priority, and we are grateful to learn that no one was injured.”

The next day, Miami Gardens police stopped Omar and took him into custody. He told officers he knew they stopped him for the altercation at the Starbucks, the report said.

Police say he continued to tell officers he had made a mistake and was willing to talk to them.

While being interviewed, police say Omar told them he had grabbed his gun and put it in the air because it was falling out of his pocket during the argument with the chief’s daughter.

“...[He] denied threatening the victim but stated, he knew what he did was wrong,” the report said.

Wright was being held Thursday in Miami-Dade’s Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $10,000 bond, jail records show. He faces charges including aggravated assault with a firearm.

Hours before her daughter was allegedly threatened, Chief Noel-Pratt was attending a gun violence peace march where the Miami-Dade Police Department and other South Florida agencies were encouraging members of the community to come forward and help bring justice during a time of increased shootings around the region, Local 10 News reported.

“Community needs to take the streets back,” Delma Noel-Pratt told the crowd. “Just today, I could’ve lost my daughter. Today she had a gun stuck in her face.”