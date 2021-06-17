One man hurt, suspect in custody following shooting at Sweetwater intersection, police say

A man was shot several times after pulling his truck over in Sweetwater Thursday afternoon, police said.

The shooting happened at around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Southwest Fifth Street and 108th Avenue.

The man, who police did not identify, was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition, according to Sweetwater executive officer Jonathan Arche.

Meanwhile, another man was taken into custody. It was not clear whether he would face charges or if others were involved.

We are currently working an active scene at the intersection of 108 Ave and Sw 5 St. please avoid the area. We will update when we have more information. PIO Enroute. — Sweetwater Police (@SweetwaterPD) June 17, 2021

We have a person in custody involved in a shooting on 108 Ave and Sw 5th St. Victim who has multiple gun shot wounds continues to be in stable condition. — Sweetwater Police (@SweetwaterPD) June 17, 2021

Arche said the man in the pickup truck pulled over “for unknown reasons,” and another vehicle — possibly a white Mercedes — followed.

Someone in that car then opened fire. It was not immediately clear if that person got out of the vehicle.

Police say that a suspect was later taken in for questioning.

No other information was immediately available.