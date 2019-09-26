Two trucks collide on U.S. 27, spilling fuel and shutting down lanes

MIAMI HERALD BREAKING NEWS This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

A fuel spill on U.S. 27 is clogging southbound lane traffic in Broward County.

A dump truck struck a tractor trailer that was stopped on the right shoulder of the road on southbound U.S. 27 at I-75 before rolling onto its left side, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

At least one of the drivers had minor injuries.

One of the trucks involved in the accident has spilled 15 gallons of diesel fuel, said Lt. Yanko Reyes. A stretch of southbound U.S. 27 is blocked.

Troopers are on the way to divert traffic toward I-75 north and back north on U.S. 27.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and take alternate routes.

This bulletin will be updated once more information becomes available.