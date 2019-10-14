Garbage truck plows into power pole, crashes into home, and blacks out a neighborhood

Hollywood Florida Police Department

A garbage truck plowed into power poles Monday morning, sending one crashing into a duplex and leaving more than 2,000 customers without electricity in Hollywood, according to Florida Power & Light.

The garbage truck, owned by a private company, knocked down power poles along Harrison Street and A1A, according to Hollywood police. The force of the crash sent one of the poles falling onto a duplex, downing power lines and damaging parts of the home.

Pictures on Hollywood police’s Twitter show one of the power poles leaning against the duplex’s roof, the base of the other pole broken, sitting water surrounding the home and the street. The water will make repairs more dangerous for FPL crews who have reportedly shut down power in the area as they work to assess and repair the damage.

A total of 2,046 customers were affected by the outage shortly after 8 a.m., said FPL spokesman Matt Eissey.

“Using our smart grid technology, 92 percent of the customers affected were restored before 9 a.m.,” Eissey said.

Eissey says the company expects to replace the power poles and restore power to the remaining 159 customers by 8 p.m. Monday.

There were no injuries, according to police.

Expect some power outages near Harrison st and A1A due to a trash truck knocking over a power line. FPL on scene now. pic.twitter.com/so06mdPePo — HollywoodFL Police (@HollywoodFLPD) October 14, 2019

