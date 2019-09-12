Palmetto Bay
Co-working in Palmetto Bay? It’s coming soon
Miami-Dade already has more co-working spaces than any other U.S. city. Thursday, Venture X announced it is bringing yet another one -- but to the co-working desert of Palmetto Bay.
Venture X announced plans to open its second location in Miami-Dade County in summer 2020.
Venture X announced plans to enter the Miami market last year with its first county location in Doral, as reported by the South Florida Business Journal. The 14,076 square-foot space, at 8350 NW 52nd Terrace, opened earlier this year.
The Palmetto Bay space, at 9555 SW 175th Terrace, will be the neighborhood’s first co-working location, according to the Palmetto Bay Chamber of Commerce. The closest shared office spaces available now are in South Miami.
Venture X’s Palmetto Bay co-working space will be located in a building belonging to Sin Man King, who purchased the site for $2 million in 2004. King and her children, Kitty, Quenni and Koby King, bought the Venture X franchise and will manage operations at the 16,000 square-foot facility.
“Residents of Palmetto Bay and its vicinity will greatly benefit from this new Venture X location,” said Quenni in a release. “With the current boom in multifamily housing and economic development in Palmetto Bay, our facility will offer local professionals a welcome space for networking, business planning, and interactions with other entrepreneurs and business-minded people.”
Headquartered in West Palm Beach, Venture X is part of United Franchise Group, which is aiming to become the world’s third largest co-working facilitator by winter 2022. The 30-plus-year-old company has 1,600 franchises in multiple niches across 80 countries. This will be Venture X’s sixth location since launching in Naples in 2012.
