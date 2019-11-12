Two wounded in shooting at popular late-night pizzeria

Two people were wounded after a fight escalated into gunfire in the parking lot of a popular late-night pizzeria in North Miami.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of Steve’s Pizza, 12101 Biscayne Blvd., just past 12:20 a.m. Tuesday, according to North Miami police.

North Miami police Maj. Annmarie Cardona said a man walking down Biscayne Boulevard approached a group standing by a red BMW and began arguing with them. Then gunfire erupted, police said.

The man shot into the crowd and someone returned fire. The shots injured two innocent bystanders, according to police.

After the shooting, the man ran across Biscayne Boulevard and the others left in the BMW, Cardona said.

The shooting victims “were completely unrelated to these people,” she said.

One was grazed in the arm and treated at the scene, according to police. The other was shot in the leg and taken to Aventura Hospital.

It’s still unclear if the victims were at Steve’s or in the parking lot.

Police on Tuesday morning were gathering evidence and looking at surveillance video to try and identify the shooters. Police say they are not sure if the shooters knew each other or whether it was an attempted robbery.

Anyone with information on the shooting or shooters should call police.