1 dead after shooting at Cutler Bay home. Cops investigating possible armed robbery

Miami-Dade police are investigating after a shooting left a man dead at a Cutler Bay home, possibly in an armed robbery.

The shooting happened at a home in the 22200 block of Southwest 99th Avenue late Monday night, according to news reports.

The suspects waited for the 31-year-old victim to arrive home before ambushing him, according to Miami Herald news partner CBS4.

#BREAKING 31 YO man is dead after police say he was shot in killed in a home invasion robbery. Police: suspects ambushed victim when he arrived home. #CutlerBay @CBSMiami https://t.co/xohnvZ8tKc — RIELLE CREIGHTON (@Rielletvnews) November 6, 2019

The suspects then took items from the home and fled in a van, NBC6 reports

The man reportedly died at the scene.

No other information was immediately available.

Anyone who can help police solve what happened is asked to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477. You can stay anonymous.

This bulletin will be updated once more information becomes available.