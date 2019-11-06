Cutler Bay

1 dead after shooting at Cutler Bay home. Cops investigating possible armed robbery

Miami-Dade police are investigating after a shooting left a man dead at a Cutler Bay home, possibly in an armed robbery.

The shooting happened at a home in the 22200 block of Southwest 99th Avenue late Monday night, according to news reports.

The suspects waited for the 31-year-old victim to arrive home before ambushing him, according to Miami Herald news partner CBS4.

The suspects then took items from the home and fled in a van, NBC6 reports

The man reportedly died at the scene.

No other information was immediately available.

Anyone who can help police solve what happened is asked to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477. You can stay anonymous.

This bulletin will be updated once more information becomes available.

Profile Image of Michelle Marchante
Michelle Marchante
Real Time/Breaking News Reporter. There’s never a dull moment in Florida — and I cover it. Graduated with honors from Florida International University. Find me on Twitter @TweetMichelleM
