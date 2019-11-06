Cutler Bay
1 dead after shooting at Cutler Bay home. Cops investigating possible armed robbery
Miami-Dade police are investigating after a shooting left a man dead at a Cutler Bay home, possibly in an armed robbery.
The shooting happened at a home in the 22200 block of Southwest 99th Avenue late Monday night, according to news reports.
The suspects waited for the 31-year-old victim to arrive home before ambushing him, according to Miami Herald news partner CBS4.
The suspects then took items from the home and fled in a van, NBC6 reports
The man reportedly died at the scene.
No other information was immediately available.
Anyone who can help police solve what happened is asked to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477. You can stay anonymous.
This bulletin will be updated once more information becomes available.
