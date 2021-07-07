Surfside condo collapse live updates: Death toll at site now at 46, report says

Rescue crews continue to search through the rubble for survivors at the 12-story oceanfront condo tower that partially collapsed in Surfside, just north of Miami Beach. The rest of Champlain Towers South was demolished Sunday night.

People with loved ones at the condo, missing or safe, should call 305-614-1819 to notify officials. Anyone who lives at the Champlain Towers and is safe is asked to complete a Wellness Check form to help Miami-Dade County keep track of tenants.

Here’s what we know so far...

Tragedy’s death toll now at 46, report says

9:40 a.m.: Another 10 victims have been found since Tuesday evening’s update families were told in their Wednesday morning private briefing by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials, The Associated Press reports.

That would put the death toll at 46 and would be the most victims found in any 12-hour or 24-hour period. Officials have said the demolition of the remainder of the collapsed apartment building allows rescue workers to search a wider area.

Trying to get back to something resembling normalcy in Surfside

9:35 a.m.: Near the collapse site on Wednesday morning, command centers teemed with emergency officials clutching coffees as a handful of reporters awaited the 11 a.m. news briefing. The pace for search and recovery crews appears to have picked up since the remaining portion of the partially collapsed building was torn down on Sunday evening.

Nearly two weeks out from the collapse, life was still upended in Surfside, though residents and town officials have been drifting back toward some normal business.

Permitting and code compliance officials conducted business with a couple of residents shortly after Town Hall opened at 9 a.m., offering suggestions on how to hold large gatherings with traffic disrupted and beach access intermittent.

Across Collins Avenue, it was mostly police officers and volunteers at the community center, where loved ones first registered the status of missing persons in the frenetic aftermath of the collapse. A Miami-Dade County victim’s advocate picked through snacks laid out on a plastic table and took them away in a grocery bag, but hardly anyone came or went from what was once the center of confusion following the disaster.

— Ben Conarck